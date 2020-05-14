District II Beltrami County Commissioner Reed Olson Seeks Reelection
Reed Olson is excited to announce his plans to seek reelection in the second district of
Beltrami County. Olson, a local business owner and executive director of a local homeless shelter, lives near the city center of Bemidji, MN.
Olson will continue to work on the issues he believes that Beltrami County is facing, such as ensuring healthy forests and healthy lakes, which underpin our tourism and wood products industries.
Managing COVID-19 related concerns is also forefront on Olson’s agenda. He voted to approve $250,000 for relief for area small businesses. He has also worked to establish convalescence sites for people who contract the virus but cannot recover at home.
Commissioner Olson is proud to serve the good people of Beltrami and looks forward to continuing his
service.
