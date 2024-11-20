Nov 20, 2024 | By: Lakeland News

District 2A Rep.-Elect Bidal Duran Selected for GOP House Leadership Team

Bidal Duran Debate Night Cg

State Rep.-Elect Bidal Duran in a debate for House District 2A in October (Credit: Lakeland PBS)

Newly elected House 2A state Rep. Bidal Duran has been selected for a leadership position for the House GOP.

Duran was one of nine state Representatives selected to serve as assistant caucus leaders for the 2025-26 House Republican Leadership Team. Duran is the only newly elected state Rep. to be selected for that team.

Duran defeated Reed Olson in the 2A election earlier this month and will be sworn in as state Rep. for the district when the next legislative session begins in January.

