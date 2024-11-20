District 2A Rep.-Elect Bidal Duran Selected for GOP House Leadership Team

Newly elected House 2A state Rep. Bidal Duran has been selected for a leadership position for the House GOP.

Duran was one of nine state Representatives selected to serve as assistant caucus leaders for the 2025-26 House Republican Leadership Team. Duran is the only newly elected state Rep. to be selected for that team.

Duran defeated Reed Olson in the 2A election earlier this month and will be sworn in as state Rep. for the district when the next legislative session begins in January.