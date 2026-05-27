May 27, 2026 | By: Lakeland News

District 2A Rep. Duran Files To Seek Another Term in MN House

Bemidji’s Bidal Duran has filed to seek another term in the Minnesota House of Representatives.

Duran announced the news today, saying it has been his great honor to represent District 2A in the state House the past two years. Duran topped DFLer Reed Olson in a close race in 2024.

Olson announced last November that he is planning on running again in District 2A and officially filed the paperwork on May 19.

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