District 2A Rep. Bidal Duran of Bemidji Comments on MN House DFL Boycott

Democrats decided to boycott the opening week of the 2025 Minnesota House legislative session as their Republican colleagues claim their temporary one-seat majority is a quorum. One local GOP Rep. spoke to Lakeland News with his thoughts on the matter.

Newly elected House 2A Rep. Bidal Duran says it was expected that Democrats were going to boycott opening week but was genuinely surprised when he walked in and saw half of the House floor empty. Duran believes the boycott will have consequences in the future.

“Secretary of State Steve Simon, we believe had it wrong,” said Duran. “Steve Simon wasn’t necessarily there for the purpose of dictating what a quorum was. He has no authority over that. I don’t believe that the Democratic Party is doing a very good thing for themselves; I think it’s not a very good image for them not to show up for work but still get paid. It’s one of those things that doesn’t sit well with me. I don’t think it sits well with a lot of people either, and I don’t think the law is on their side.”

The Minnesota Supreme Court heard arguments on Thursday on how deeply it should intervene in the matter. Chief Justice Natalie Hudson said that both sides presented reasonable interpretations of the law.