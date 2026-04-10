District 2A Candidate Reed Olson Hosts 2026 Campaign Kick-Off

Reed Olson, a DFL candidate for the Minnesota House of Representatives in District 2A, kicked off his election campaign at an event in downtown Bemidji on Thursday. At Brigid’s Pub, community members had an opportunity to meet with Olson and discuss his vision for north-central Minnesota.

Olson is a former Beltrami County Commissioner and a Bemidji City Council member. He currently serves as the executive director of the Nameless Coalition for the Homeless, which runs The Wolfe Shelter and the New Day Center in Bemidji.

Olson previously ran for this position during the last two elections, losing to Matt Grossell in 2022 and to current District 2A Rep. Bidal Duran in 2024. But after losing by just 850 votes this last election, Olson says this time will be different.

“Well, we’re going to win this year,” he asserted. “That’s going to be probably the biggest difference between the two campaigns. And largely, we’re going to be running on a lot of the same issues of affordability. I’ve always been pushing for the building of more homes in rural Minnesota, increasing the capacity for access to mental health care and physical health care in rural communities.”

He continued, “Childcare is another big thing for me and for a lot of families, trying to make childcare affordable and making sure that childcare employees are making livable wages. So those are the main things that I’m pushing, and just general affordability issues. Making sure that people have access to the programs that they need, that we’re funding education: good kitchen table issues like that that affect all families in Minnesota.”

Olson started the Bemidji Tenants Union last year and was recently named the Minnesota State Co-Chair for the U.S. Term Limits organization.