Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Distracted Driving Campaign Results, Texting Citations Climb for Fourth Straight Year

Sarah Winkelmann
May. 3 2018
Leave a Comment

The results are in for the 2018 Minnesota Distracted Driving Campaign, law enforcement found many drivers still being distracted behind the wheel.

More than 300 law enforcement agencies participated during the extra enforcement campaign in Minnesota from April 9 – 22. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety (DPS-OTS) coordinated the statewide effort.

During that time, officers, deputies and troopers cited 1,576 motorists for texting and driving during the campaign, which included extra enforcement, compared with 1,017 cited during last year’s campaign. There were also 1,883 seat belt citations, compared with 1,517 in 2017.

Law enforcement officers shared stories about drivers doing a wide range of things such as: shopping on amazon, texting, buying plane tickets, playing Pokemon Go and putting on make-up all while driving a vehicle.

During the campaign, Baxter Police issued 6 texting citations and 15 seat belt citations, Bemidji Police issued 5 texting citations, Brainerd Police issued 1 texting citation and 5 seat belt citations, Crow Wing County Sheriff Office’s issued 1 texting citations and 17 seat belt citations and the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office issued 1 seat belt citation.

Minnesota’s “No Texting” law makes it illegal for drivers to read, send texts and emails, and access the web while the vehicle is in motion or a part of traffic. That includes sitting at a stoplight or stop sign.

  • $50 plus court fees for a first offense.
  • $275 plus court fees for a second and/or subsequent offense.
  • If you injure or kill someone because of texting and driving, you can face a felony charge of criminal vehicular operation or homicide.

 

Sarah Winkelmann
Contact the Author Sarah Winkelmann
swinkelmann@lptv.org

Related Posts

House GOP Proposes $825M In Public Construction

Crow Wing County Kicks Off “Make it OK” Mental Health Campaign

Bemidji Students Make Promise To Drive Without Distractions

Community Spotlight: Ruttger’s Hosts First Lakes Area Yoga Festival

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Jessica said

Pack 4082 (aka 82). That’s a mistake.... Read More

Rhonda D. said

I’m sorry but I think this is a Sad day! There are plenty of girl activities... Read More

Michael said

Biggest mental health strain in the military these days is the toxic leadership... Read More

Jamie R Aune said

Awesome performance Michael! Always enjoy your music :)... Read More

Latest Story

House GOP Proposes $825M In Public Construction

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota House Republicans are proposing to spend $825 million on public works projects with a heavy focus on water
Posted on May. 3 2018

Latest Stories

House GOP Proposes $825M In Public Construction

Posted on May. 3 2018

Golden Apple: Lowell Elementary Students Experience Medieval Times

Posted on May. 3 2018

Red Lake Kicks Off 13th Annual Youth Leadership Conference

Posted on May. 2 2018

Bemidji Baseball Has Eyes On The Prize

Posted on May. 2 2018

Good Food, Good Life, 365 - Lime and Spice Popcorn

Posted on May. 2 2018

About

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submit a PSA / Announcement
Submit a Calendar Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.