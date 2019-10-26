Lakeland PBS

Distinguished Service Awards Banquet Honors Community Members In Brainerd Lakes Area

Chaz MootzOct. 25 2019

On Thursday night, the Brainerd Jaycees paired with Brainerd Community Action to host the 2019 Distinguished Service Awards. 12 individuals along with the Brainerd YMCA were honored for their service in the community at The Woods in Brainerd.

“In our community, everybody just comes together to make something amazing and tonight is just a great opportunity for us to celebrate that,” said Brainerd Community Action Executive Director Casie Carey.

The awards given out by the Brainerd Jaycees and Brainerd Community Action all revolve around giving back to the community.

“There are so many people out in our community making a difference, we had so many letters come in this year for nominees and it was fantastic to read through all of the letters from everyone in the community that wanted to nominate people,” said Brainerd Jaycees Distinguished Service Awards Chair Cassandra Clarken.

After those letters were read through, the selections were made and the award recipients received an emotional surprise.

“Tears were shed at every single one of them, tears of joy, happiness, and when you get the chance to surprise people who don’t always get that recognition and really don’t do it for recognition, it makes it even better,” said Carey.

For some Distinguished Service Award winners, something as simple as volunteering can go a long way.

“It can be a smile, it can be helping someone rake their yard, or you can volunteer like I do for non-profits,” said Jeanne Larson, 2019 Outstanding Female Senior Citizen.

With members of the community being recognized for their service, the hope is that other members will be touched by their actions and want to help out as well.

“I think what happens is when you’re recognizing the good work that goes on, you get a sense of empathy, you put yourself in their shoes going, ‘oh my gosh, I didn’t realize there was an opportunity to do that in the community,'” said Carey.

“I’ve lived in Brainerd for 67 years and I love it; everybody is so kind and people do appreciate any effort that you make,” said Larson.

“If we could measure it, what would be the collective impact of just totally normal people, like I’m just a totally normal person and they are too, we’re all just sort of putting our shoulder into making this community something amazing,” said Cori Reynolds, 2019 Outstanding Educator Of The Year.

This year’s Distinguished Service Awards banquet was another success, and the tradition of honoring members in the Brainerd Lakes Area plans to continue for years to come.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Chaz Mootz

By — Chaz Mootz

Related Posts

Northwoods Adventure: Brainerd YMCA Pickleball League Brings Friends Together For A Fun Way To Stay Active

Rick Fargo Awarded Brainerd Community Member Of The Month

Northland Arboretum Gets Ready For 2019 Haunted Trail

Crow Wing County Holds 2019 Aquatic Invasive Species Prevention Wrap Up

Latest Stories

Dogs Dress Up For Halloween At 5th Annual Bark 'N' Boo Event

Posted on Oct. 25 2019

CLC's New Trap Shooting Club Creates Fun Competition And Family Atmosphere

Posted on Oct. 25 2019

InFocus: CLC's Verse Like Water Brings Renowned Poets To Brainerd Lakes Area

Posted on Oct. 25 2019

All Lanes And Sidewalks Open On Highway 27 In Little Falls

Posted on Oct. 25 2019

Two Pequot Lakes Men Arrested For Impersonating Police Officers, Sexually Assaulting Woman

Posted on Oct. 25 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.