Disney Junior Live Making it’s way to The Sanford Center this Fall

Disney Junior Live on tour: Costume Palooza will be making its way to The Sanford Center on September 22nd, 2022.

The show will feature characters from Disney Junior’s hit series “Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends,” Mickey, Minnie, Doc McStuffins, “Alice’s Wonderland Bakery,” and other Disney Junior favorites live on stage.

The theme of this year’s show “Costume Palooza” will feature characters Mickey, Minnie and their friends as they get ready to throw a costume party when mysterious weather comes to disrupt the fun. It will be up to Team Marvel Spidey to help save the “Costume Palooza.”

This will be an interactive as well as an immersive show that will include singing, dancing, acrobatics, and even some 3D special effects. Favorite hit Disney Junior songs will be also be featured, along with new original music.

Presales begin May 17th, and public on-sale starts on May 20th, 2022

