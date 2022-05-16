Lakeland PBS

Disney Junior Live Making it’s way to The Sanford Center this Fall

Emma HudziakMay. 16 2022

Disney Junior Live on tour: Costume Palooza will be making its way to The Sanford Center on September 22nd, 2022.

The show will feature characters from Disney Junior’s hit series “Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends,” Mickey, Minnie, Doc McStuffins, “Alice’s Wonderland Bakery,” and other Disney Junior favorites live on stage.

The theme of this year’s show “Costume Palooza” will feature characters Mickey, Minnie and their friends as they get ready to throw a costume party when mysterious weather comes to disrupt the fun. It will be up to Team Marvel Spidey to help save the “Costume Palooza.”

This will be an interactive as well as an immersive show that will include singing, dancing, acrobatics, and even some 3D special effects. Favorite hit Disney Junior songs will be also be featured, along with new original music.

Presales begin May 17th, and public on-sale starts on May 20th, 2022

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Emma Hudziak

Related Posts

In Focus: Watermark Art Center Presents 2022 Bi-Annual Members Show

New Information Released on Missing Bemidji Teen Nevaeh Kingbird

Bemidji Residents Taking Part in ‘No Mow May’ Initiative

Suspicious House Fire Near Bemidji Under Investigation

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.