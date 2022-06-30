Dislodged Items from Trailer Go Through Windshield, Sends Driver to Hospital
A traffic accident occurred near Irondale Township in Crow Wing County today.
According to Public Information Officer Lt. Gordon Shank’s report, Michael Kollars, 44, of Brainerd was hauling a trailer on Highway 210 westbound when items from the trailer became dislodged. Falling into the eastbound lane, the items went through the window of an oncoming GMC Envoy driven by 60-year-old Ross Peterson of Albany, Minnesota.
Peterson was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the accident. He sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Crosby Hospital.
No alcohol was involved in the accident.
