The coronavirus pandemic has left Minnesota legislative leaders at a standstill. Over the weekend, they announced plans to effectively recess the legislative session for up to a month. This has caused a lot of uncertainty with future bills like the disaster relief funding bill, spearheaded by High Banks Resort owner Kim Leonhardt.

