Disaster Recovery Checks to Be Sent Out Following Randall Flooding in June

Disaster recovery checks will be sent out soon to 32 Randall-area homeowners and two non-profits hit hard by a June storm.

The storm in Morrison County dropped more than a foot of rain and caused the Little Elk River to overflow its banks, flooding homes and businesses.

According to a press release from the Initiative Foundation, $83,500 is being distributed by the Randall Area Flood Recovery Task Force and St. James Catholic Church. The money was raised thanks to individual, corporate, and non-profit donations to the Initiative Foundation-hosted Randall Area Flood Recovery Fund. Another $10,000 supported by a grant from Compeer Financial is being distributed to two local businesses, Boone’s Market and OK Tire & Bait.

More support is needed, however, to make a meaningful difference and to help homeowners and business owners recover from what was deemed a 500-year rain event by the National Weather Service. A 500-year event means it has a 0.2% chance of occurring based on historical records.

People can support Randall-area flood recovery at givemn.org/randall-flood or by making an in-person donation at Randall State Bank. City officials say the need is really high because many homeowners were without flood insurance or unable to secure it.

