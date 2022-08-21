Lakeland PBS

Disaster Recovery Checks to Be Sent Out Following Randall Flooding in June

Lakeland News — Aug. 21 2022

Disaster recovery checks will be sent out soon to 32 Randall-area homeowners and two non-profits hit hard by a June storm.

The storm in Morrison County dropped more than a foot of rain and caused the Little Elk River to overflow its banks, flooding homes and businesses.

According to a press release from the Initiative Foundation, $83,500 is being distributed by the Randall Area Flood Recovery Task Force and St. James Catholic Church. The money was raised thanks to individual, corporate, and non-profit donations to the Initiative Foundation-hosted Randall Area Flood Recovery Fund. Another $10,000 supported by a grant from Compeer Financial is being distributed to two local businesses, Boone’s Market and OK Tire & Bait.

More support is needed, however, to make a meaningful difference and to help homeowners and business owners recover from what was deemed a 500-year rain event by the National Weather Service. A 500-year event means it has a 0.2% chance of occurring based on historical records.

People can support Randall-area flood recovery at givemn.org/randall-flood or by making an in-person donation at Randall State Bank. City officials say the need is really high because many homeowners were without flood insurance or unable to secure it.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Brainerd Water Tower Roof Renovations to Start in September

Brainerd Store Holds Appreciation Day in Remembrance of Local Teacher

MnDOT Awarded $18 Million for Reconstruction of Highway 197 in Bemidji

Work to Improve Drainage on Babe the Blue Ox Statue Underway in Bemidji

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.