Disabled Veterans Group Traveling Along the Mississippi Makes Stop in Bemidji

A group to support disabled veterans is paddling through high tides and rivers on a journey through the Mississippi River as they made their way to Bemidji over the weekend.

Courage Incorporated is a 501c3 nonprofit based in Michigan’s upper peninsula that focuses on helping individuals and veterans with physical disabilities participate in outdoor activities. The goal of the journey is to raise awareness for disabled veterans across the world.

The group started in Lake Itasca and plans to stop in New Orleans. The estimated time it’ll take them is about 80 to 100 days with stops in-between.

To donate to the group, which can provide equipment and other necessities, visit the Courage Incorporated website.

