Apr 19, 2025 | By: Madeleine Smith

Director of BSU Hobson Memorial Union Awarded MSU Service Faculty of the Year

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Luekens Easter

Lakeview Liquor Easter

Fancy Pants Ad 2

Related News

News

Risen Church’s Plans to Move to New Location Approved by Brainerd Planning Commission

Community

Bridges Of Hope Seeking Solutions Following Denial of Year-Round Shelter Operations

Sports

Bemidji State Softball Splits Double Header with Minot State

Sports

Bemidji State Baseball Falls to Northern State in Double Header