Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Diocese of Crookston Reaches $5 Million Settlement

Jul. 17 2019

CROOKSTON, Minn. (AP) — The Diocese of Crookston has reached a $5 million settlement with 15 people who were children when they were sexually abused by priests.

As part of the settlement, the diocese agreed to make public the names and files of clergy who have been accused of abuse. That information will be released at a later date.

Victims’ attorney Jeff Anderson said Wednesday that the settlement brings some closure for survivors and is a step in the right direction. The diocese says that while victims can never be fully compensated, it hopes the settlement can offer healing and justice.

Most of the 15 victims sued the diocese under a 2013 law that gave victims of childhood sexual abuse a three-year window to bring lawsuits against abusers.

With the settlement, the diocese avoided filing for bankruptcy.

Avatar

Contact the Author

Dennis Weimann — dweimann@lptv.org

Related Posts

Minnesota National Guard Takes Part In Stand-Down To Sexual Abuse Event

Property Management, Homeowners Settle In Bemidji Housing Discrimination Case

Minneapolis-based Target Reaches Million Dollar Data Breach Settlement

Ponemah Man Sentenced To 20 Years In Prison For Aggravated Sexual Assault

Latest Story

Multiple Theft Reports From Residents In Fosston

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, there have been several theft reports from residents in Fosston. Multiple vehicles were entered
Posted on Jul. 17 2019

Latest Stories

Multiple Theft Reports From Residents In Fosston

Posted on Jul. 17 2019

Jeanne Larson, Lowell Johnson Named 2019 Outstanding Senior Volunteers

Posted on Jul. 17 2019

Cass Lake Highway 371 Local Traffic Detour To Begin Monday

Posted on Jul. 17 2019

Highway 71 Detour Set To Begin Monday In Park Rapids

Posted on Jul. 17 2019

Mississippi Music At Bemidji Waterfront Moved Due To Weather

Posted on Jul. 17 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.