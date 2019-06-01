Diamond Celebration Brings Sparkling Prize To Water Carnival

With school out and summer on the horizon, the 75th Annual Bemidji Jaycees Water Carnival is just around the corner.

Today, the Jaycees announced they’re partnering with Ken K. Thompson Jewelry in Bemidji for this year’s Medallion Hunt. The winner of the hunt will receive a diamond pendent courtesy of the jewelry store.

In order to participate and win the pendant, you must have a Medallion Button. Ken K. Thompson will be announcing some of their own clues during the hunt.

“In addition to the hints, the Jaycees are going to be announcing for the Medallion Hunt on Ken K.’s social media on Instagram, Snapchat, and Facebook; we will be announcing one or two of our own secret hints. So head over to our social media Ken K. Thompson Jewelry on all social media,” Ken K. Thompson Jewelry Sales Associate Bailey Windecker said.

The medallion hunt will start on July 1. The winner of the hunt will take home cash and prizes totaling $1,000.

Places selling Medallion Buttons:

Marketplace Foods

All three Subway locations

Ken K. Thompson Jewelery

Orton’s Cenex

Kenny’s Clark

Bemidji Woolen Mills

Bemidji Tourist Information Center