DHS Issues Sweeping Refugee Order

The Trump Administration has issued a sweeping new order that could lead to the arrest of tens of thousands of refugees who are lawfully in the United States but do not yet have permanent residency.

The memo filed by the Department of Homeland Security ahead of a federal court hearing in Minnesota states that refugees applying for green cards will be required to return to federal custody just one year after they were admitted ot the US for a review of their application.

The DHS, quote, “…may maintain custody for the duration of the inspection and examination process…” said the memo, which was filed Wednesday.

This order came hours before US District Judge John Tunheim was to hear arguments on whether he should extend a temporary order that protects Minnesota refugees who are lawfully in the US from being arrested and deported. Tunheim’s order applies only in Minnesota at this time.

The Administration is citing national security and economic concerns for its changed policies, however, experts say refugees let into the country already undergo extensive vetting.