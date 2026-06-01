Jun 1, 2026 | By: Lakeland News

DFLers and Republicans in MN Endorse Candidates at State Conventions

Democrats and Republicans endorsed candidates at state conventions this past weekend.

For Governor, it was Sen. Amy Klobuchar on the DFL side and Kendall Qualls on the GOP side. For U.S. Senate, the endorsed candidates are Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan for Democrats and Adam Schwarze for Republicans.

For Secretary of State, DFL delegates tabbed incumbent Steve Simon while Republicans endorsed Tad Jude. For Attorney General, Democrats went with incumbent Keith Ellison, and Ron Schutz is the GOP-endorsed candidate. (It has been 55 years since a Republican has held that office in Minnesota.)

Finally at State Auditor, DFL delegates chose Zack Filipovich while Republicans gave Nate George the nod.

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