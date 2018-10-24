DFL Lt. Governor Candidate Flanagan Makes Campaign Stop In Red Lake

DFL candidate for Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan was in Red Lake today for a rally at the Red Lake Nation College.

The rally was a joint appearance between Flanagan and Minnesota House District 2A candidate Michael Northbird. During her speech, Flanagan spoke about her life as a native woman and member of the White Earth Nation Band. She also touched on her time as a member of the Minnesota House of Representatives. After her speech, Flanagan took the time to meet with people one-on-one and discuss their concerns.

Flanagan says, “The things that we’re hearing consistently from folks no matter where we go are that people want access to high quality, affordable healthcare. They want to make sure that they can send their children to world-class schools and that people feel safe and welcomed and included no matter where they live, and I think it’s really important. You know, our ticket, we talk a lot about One Minnesota and we take that really seriously.”

Flanagan also expressed the importance of getting out to vote.