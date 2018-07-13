DFL-Endorsent Candidate For Governor Erin Murphy Visits Brainerd

Erin Murphy, the DFL-Endorsed candidate for Minnesota Governor made a stop in Brainerd Thursday to unveil her healthcare plan.

The candidate spoke in a round-table format at the Sage on Laurel in Downtown Brainerd, and discussed her vision of a single-payer healthcare plan for the State of Minnesota.

“I want to open up MinnesotaCare for anybody who wants to buy in,” Erin Murphy explained. “I want to use a provision that I put into law in 2010 that allows us to contract directly with providers and move the health plans out of that middle of that equation because too many insurance companies now are using their powerful tools to deny people care and that’s no good for us and it’s no good for the people of Minnesota and as the next Governor, I want to make that stop.”

Murphy, a registered nurse and state representative, outlined her plan which includes expanding MinnesotaCare, buying healthcare directly from providers, making needed medications affordable, and moving towards a single-payer healthcare system.

“It’s a big job, but it’s one that I know Minnesotans are up for and so am I. I have the head, the heart, and the experience,” Murphy added. “It’s time for us to put the care back in healthcare in Minnesota. We’re going to lead the nation and show them how it’s done.”

Murphy will travel the state over the next two days speaking to voters about her vision for Minnesota ahead of the August primary.