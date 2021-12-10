DFL Challenger Files to Run Against Stauber in 8th District
U.S. Representative Pete Stauber, a Republican representing the 8th Congressional District in Minnesota, officially has a challenger for next fall’s election.
DFLer Theresa Lastovich has filed to run against Stauber. According to her Facebook page, Lastovich lives in Chisholm and works as a freelance scholarly journal editor. She filed for the election in November.
Stauber has filled to the 8th Congressional District seat since winning election in 2018. He was re-elected in 2020, holding on to the seat by defeating Brainerd’s Quinn Nystrom by a nearly 20-point margin.
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.