DFL Challenger Files to Run Against Stauber in 8th District

Lakeland News — Dec. 9 2021

Theresa Lastovich

U.S. Representative Pete Stauber, a Republican representing the 8th Congressional District in Minnesota, officially has a challenger for next fall’s election.

DFLer Theresa Lastovich has filed to run against Stauber. According to her Facebook page, Lastovich lives in Chisholm and works as a freelance scholarly journal editor. She filed for the election in November.

Stauber has filled to the 8th Congressional District seat since winning election in 2018. He was re-elected in 2020, holding on to the seat by defeating Brainerd’s Quinn Nystrom by a nearly 20-point margin.

