DFL Candidates Endorsed for Seats in Newly Formed District 2

Democrats in the newly formed Senate District 2 have endorsed candidates for next fall’s state legislative elections.

District 2 includes the entire counties of Beltrami, Clearwater, Lake of the Woods, and Mahnomen, along with portions of Itasca, Cass, Hubbard, and Becker. It includes the three largest Native American reservations in Minnesota, Red Lake, Leech Lake, and White Earth.

Becker County resident Alan Roy is the endorsed candidate for the District 2 Senate election. Roy is an enrolled member of the White Earth Reservation and currently serves as Secretary/Treasurer on the White Earth Tribal Council.

Reed Olson was selected as the candidate for the Minnesota House 2A seat. Olson operates a small business in Bemidji, is a former two-term member of the Bemidji City Council, and is currently serving his second-term as a Beltrami County Commissioner.

Bemidji’s Erika Bailey-Johnson earned the endorsement for the House 2B seat. Bailey-Johnson is currently the Sustainability Director for Bemidji State University and is an enrolled member of the Red Lake Nation.

