‘Dewey’s Tourney’ Hopes to Bring Walker Community Together Through Hockey

Dewayne Lesetmoe, known by his friends as “Dewey,” was a Walker resident born in 1955 who had a very strong passion for hockey – so much so that every year for over 20 years, once the weather got cold enough, he would set up his own ice rink and hold a hockey tournament, later to be known as Dewey’s Tourney, with any local residents that wanted to participate. When Dewey passed in 2022, those who grew up playing in Dewey’s tournament wanted to keep the tradition going.

This year, the tourney is taking place on Saturday, December 28th. The Walker Area Community Center has been the home of the tournament for the last 2 years, and things are only improving as the years go on. Donations from the community have allowed for dasher boards and rink shields to be put in for Dewey’s Outdoor Rink, but just as Dewey and his son John would be doing, committee members are out there prepping the rink before the tournament begins.

“He is a man that deserves a legacy that continues to be spread on,” emphasized Taylor Knight, a Dewey’s Tourney Committee Member. “Dewey and his son John were just selfless with their time and giving everything that they’ve got in order to be able to make an awesome, safe place for everyone to be able come to, youth and adults alike. Their character was just selfless, and undoubtedly they gave their time in order to be able to provide a safe place for people to be able to hang out, to learn how to play hockey and skate.”

Along with hockey games played throughout the day, the event will also feature a free lunch for the community along with something organizers called “a Santa skate.” Both Dewey’s Outdoor Rink and the indoor rink inside the Community Center will be hosting games throughout the day.

Even with the sludge and melting ice, though, those who grew up playing in Dewey’s Tourney will still be playing in his outdoor rink.

“You know, we were kind of thinking about just doing it all indoors,” said Dewey’s Tourney Committee Member Cole Garoutte, “but in the spirit of Dewey and when the rink used to be up on the hill and this was our only option, we played outdoors no matter what the weather gave us, so we’re going to make the best out of it and get a little wet and see what happens.”

Attendance and participation in the event is free, and more information can be found on the tournament’s Facebook page. Registration starts at 10 a.m. Saturday morning, and the first puck drop will be at 11 a.m.