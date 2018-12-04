Lakeland PBS
Devoted Brainerd Curling Member Honored For Her Service

Anthony Scott
Dec. 3 2018
Time, energy, and money are three things Mary Jo Hamilton has donated a lot of over the last year to the Brainerd Lakes Curling Club, and over the weekend she was honored for her hard work.

The U.S. Curling Association honored Mary Jo Hamilton with their 2018 Volunteer of the Year award. Hamilton’s contributions to the Brainerd Curling Club date back to its inception when she convinced her late aunt to donate $1 million to build the club’s curling facility. Hamilton also led the “Let’s Rock” campaign, and replaced all of the club’s 64 curling rocks, but she says this award is a team effort.

Because of her hard work, Brainerd was chosen to host the 2018 Club National Championships where the ten top men and women curling teams from across the nation come together to compete. Hamilton chaired the event, organizing ceremonies, preparing food, and coordinating volunteers for the week-long tournament.

Behind Mary Jo Hamilton, the Brainerd Curling Club has grown to over 200 members over the last seven years.

To hear more from Hamilton, watch the video below.

