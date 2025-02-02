Detroit Lakes Woman Charged with Vehicular Homicide in Pedestrian’s Death

A 20-year-old Detroit Lakes woman is charged with criminal vehicular homicide in connection with a crash last September that killed a man who was walking in Detroit Lakes.

According to the criminal complaint in the case, Mariska Nunn told investigators her phone was on her lap while she was viewing a TikTok video and that she did not see 81-year-old Dean Chadbourne walking on the road. A law enforcement analysis of Nunn’s phone revealed that she watched a TikTok video about one minute prior to calling 911 to report the crash.

The incident happened on September 3rd on Randolph Road in Detroit Lakes. Nunn is scheduled to make her first court appearance on February 20th.