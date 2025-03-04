Detroit Lakes Man Pleads Guilty to Murder in 2023 Death of Bemidji Man

A 21-year-old Detroit Lakes has pleaded guilty to murder in the death in an 18-year-old Bemidji man.

In Beltrami County Court today, Daniel Keezer pleaded guilty to the murder of Andrew Fisher, who was found dead with multiple stab wounds near J.W. Smith Elementary in June 2023.

Keezer admitted in court that he and two others were trying to rob Fisher and that he stabbed him multiple times, causing his death. In a press release, Beltrami County Attorney David Hanson says his office intends to seek a 35-year sentence for Keezer.

The other two men involved in the incident, Robert Keezer and James Burnette, also pleaded guilty to aid and abet aggravated robbery. Hanson says he will seek 15-year sentences for those two.

Hanson thanked the Bemidji Police Department and Minnesota BCA for their “excellent investigation” that led to the capture and convictions of all three men.