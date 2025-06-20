Jun 20, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

Detours on North Side of Lake Bemidji During Loop the Lake Festival

loop the lake 2025 detours

Detours will be in effect on the north side of Lake Bemidji during this year’s Loop the Lake Festival. (Credit: Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office)

The annual Loop the Lake Festival in Bemidji is back this Saturday, June 21st. Hundreds of bicyclists from all around Minnesota take part in the event to cycle around Lake Bemidji on their bikes.

This, however will cause some detours on the north side of the lake. A post from the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office says westbound traffic will be detoured on Birchmont Beach Road from Country Club Road to Bemidji Avenue.

Eastbound traffic will travel in the westbound lane. The Sheriff’s Office asks those who live in the stretch between those two roads to exit their driveways to the east in the westbound lane.

The rolling start for this year’s Loop the Lake Festival will be from 7:30 to 10:00 a.m. on Saturday.

