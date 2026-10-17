Oct 16, 2026 | By: Lakeland News

Detour Planned During Irvine Avenue Bridge Inspection in Bemidji on Oct. 20

Drivers in Bemidji should plan for a short detour next week while crews inspect the Irvine Avenue Bridge.

According to the Bemidji Police Department, the bridge over the railroad tracks will be closed Tuesday, Oct. 20 while MnDOT and engineering firm LHB complete an inspection. The closure is set to begin at 9 a.m. and last until early afternoon.

Traffic will be rerouted to Park Avenue NW. The bridge is expected to reopen once the inspection is complete later that day.

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