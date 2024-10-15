Oct 15, 2024 | By: Lakeland News

Detour on Hwy 210 in Staples for Railroad Crossing Work Going Through Oct. 23

Highway 210 Staples Detour

Map of the Highway 210 detour in Staples (Credit: MnDOT)

Travelers on Highway 210 in Staples will encounter short-term delays and a detour for a few more days than expected.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation reports that Burlington Northern Santa Fe crews are working at the railroad crossing. Highway 210 was originally scheduled to close between Highway 10 and Front Street from October 14th until October 18th, but that timeline has now been changed to October 14th through the 23rd.

Motorists are being detoured along County Road 21, Front Street, Airport Road, Cardinal Drive, and back to Highway 210.

