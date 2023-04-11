Detour on Highway 25 in Brainerd Starts Next Week

Lakeland PBS

Apr. 11 2023

Map of detour on Highway 25 in Brainerd starting Monday, April 17th (Credit: MnDOT)

Those who travel on Highway 25 between Highway 18 and Highway 210 in Brainerd will encounter a detour beginning next week.

The road will be closed beginning on Monday, April 17th to replace the bridge over the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway line.

The $6.4 million project will replace the Highway 25 bridge over the railroad tracks between 10th Ave. NE and Red Pine Rd. The project also involves resurfacing the road north and south of the bridge, adding right-turn lanes to Red Pine Rd. and 28th Street E, and constructing a pedestrian multi-use trail along the west side of Highway 25 from 10th Ave. NE over the new bridge to 28th Street E.

The project is expected to last until November, and motorists will need to follow the signed detour. Access will be open and maintained to businesses and residents in the work area.

More information on the project can be found on the Minnesota Department of Transportation website.

