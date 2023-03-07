Detour on Highway 1 in Red Lake Due to Water Main Break

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Highway 1 in Red Lake is detoured after a water main under the road broke over the weekend.

The Red Lake Police Department announced the detour on its Facebook page on Saturday. The break happened at Pike Creek, where workers excavated around the water main while trying to fix it.

While work is going on, motorists were being detoured along Walking Shield Road between Highway 89 and Reservation Highway 44. The walking trail is also closed at Pike Creek Crossing.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says the detour will remain in place until repairs to the driving surface can be completed.

