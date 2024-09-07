Detour in Deerwood Starting Sep. 9 During Resurfacing and Culvert Repairs

Drivers on County State Aid Highway (CSAH) 12 from Trunk Highway 210 to Trunk Highway 6 in Deerwood will experience some delays as a resurfacing project is set to begin on Monday, September 9th.

In addition to the resurfacing, there will be culvert repairs as well as the installation of multiple right turn lanes, left turn lanes, and bypass lanes. CSAH 12 will be closed between Highway 28 and Beach Road from September 9th through the 17th for culvert work and the construction of left turn lanes. While this closure is in place, traffic will be detoured via Highway 28 and Trunk Highway 6/210.

Construction is anticipated to be completed in the last week of September.