Determined to Walk at Graduation, Bertha-Hewitt Senior Honored at Surprise Ceremony

Lakeland News — Jun. 1 2021

Bertha-Hewitt senior Julie Ellis, who has brittle bone disease, was determined to walk at her commencement, but things didn’t go as planned after she fell and broke her legs at the event. However, the community rallied to make her dream happen and held a surprise graduation ceremony on Tuesday to recognize Ellis and present her honor award and diploma to her.

The school and community have started a GoFundMe for Julie, which you can find here.

By — Lakeland News

