Details Emerge From Beltrami County Drug Bust

Haydee Clotter
Jul. 12 2017
A Bemidji couple and two men have been charged with the conspiracy to possess a controlled substance with the intent to distribute following a drug bust.

According to a criminal complaint filed in the United States District of North Dakota on July 6, the defendants: Herman Ramos Velasquez, Rolando Velasquez, Christopher Gary Trisco and Rebecca Trisco had the intent to distribute more than 500 grams of methamphetamine between the fall of 2016 until July 2017.

Court documents state that on July 2, law enforcement agents found out about a drug transaction that was set to take place between Herman and Rolando Velasquez from Texas and Christopher and Rebecca Trisco. Agents worked with a Confidential Informant (CI) to set up a purchase of methamphetamine.

Rolando Velasquez

Herman Velasquez

On July 3, the CI met up with the two Velasquez’s and rode from Texas to the Trisco’s residence in Beltrami County. At that time, the CI purchased one pound and six ounces of methamphetamine.

Law enforcement stopped the truck with Herman and Rolando and placed them under arrest. In his statement, Herman Velasquez stated that he made the trip up from Texas and dropped off approximately four pounds and six ounces of methamphetamine with Christopher Trisco. He also said Christopher Trisco paid Rolando Velasquez $4,000 for three pounds of methamphetamine and this wasn’t the first delivery he’s made to Christopher Trisco.

During a search warrant officials found approximately 1,524 grams of methamphetamine. In his statement, Christopher Trisco admitted to buying approximately three pounds of methamphetamine from the Velasquez’s. Trisco also said Rebecca normally sells the methamphetamine for him.

In her statement, Rebecca Trisco confirmed what Christopher stated.

The U.S. Marshals Service transported the individuals from Bemidji to Grand Forks on Tuesday.

Rebecca Trisco

Christopher Trisco

 

 

