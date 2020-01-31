Lakeland PBS

Destination Sporting Goods in Bemidji Closing Its Doors

Nathan Green — Jan. 31 2020

Destination Sporting Goods in Bemidji is closing its doors this spring.

Store owner Erik Jacobson spent the past few years providing the Bemidji community with many of their hunting, fishing, and other outdoor needs. At the age of just 26, the Bemidji native opened the store with one goal in mind – to provide supplies for a heavy local demand of hunting, fishing, and outdoor needs. But after two years of service, the owner has decided to move on from his first business opportunity.

Doors will officially close on April 1st.

