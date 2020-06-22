Destination Downtown Still Offering Retail Boxes Despite Re-openings
The Destination Downtown Business Coalition is still working with downtown businesses in Brainerd to provide “Here For Good” retail boxes.
The curated retail boxes were created and sold at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the business coalition is still supporting local businesses despite re-openings, as some establishments took major hits financially.
Each retail box will feature items from four to six different downtown Brainerd destinations that can be delivered or picked up curbside. Included in each box will be a Downtown Brainerd Passport full of savings that can be used in stores through August 30th. Each box is $50, and there is a limited quantity of boxes.
Purchases through the Destination Downtown Business Coalition benefit downtown businesses during COVID-19 and help DDBC to host events to continue the revitalization of downtown Brainerd.
To purchase a retail box, visit downtownbrainerd.org/shop/.
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.