Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Destination Downtown Plants New Growth For Brainerd with The Purple Fern

Sarah Winkelmann
May. 17 2018
Leave a Comment

The Purple Fern bath company is officially open for business.

“It has been such an amazing process and this truly has been my dream to own my own business and to see it come to fruition is just amazing,” said Brenda Billman-Arndt the owner of the Purple Fern.

Brenda was the winner of Destination Downtown and won a community prize package worth more than $50,000 to get her business up and running.

“I wouldn’t be here right now if it hadn’t been for the destination downtown contest,” Brenda said.

The Purple Fern is hoping to that their handmade products will scoop up a new clientele in downtown Brainerd.

“It’s something that is going to add to the community, add to the downtown is exciting,” said Nate Grotzke, the Destination Downtown Committee Chair. “I know people are really starting to enjoy downtown Brainerd again.”

It’s an exciting time for the city.

“The purple fern bath company is really part of an epic comeback story for downtown Brainerd,” said Matt Kilian, the Brainerd Lakes Chamber President.

And a dream come true for Brenda.

“I’ve really wanted to be here for a very long time and be a part of this downtown community and watch it flourish and grow,” Brenda said.

A vision come to life thanks to the Destination Downtown Contest.

“You never really know what the eventual outcome is going to be so when we went through the steps we were excited as we went and now to be standing inside the Purple Fern is awesome,” Grotzke said.

After months of hard work and preparation the space has been transformed into the newest downtown business.

“To see it come full circle and Brenda to be able to open a fabulous retail business downtown is really inspiring,” Kilian said.

But this new store is just the beginning of the Destination Downtown legacy.

“We are going to do the whole thing again, so we hope to find another purple fern and maybe more so we can fill more of these storefronts and even take downtown to a whole new level,” Kilian said.

Sarah Winkelmann
Contact the Author Sarah Winkelmann
swinkelmann@lptv.org

Related Posts

Bog Remains on Beach at Legionville Safety Camp After Day 2 of Removal Effort

Dayton Rejects GOP-Backed Tax Bill As Session Wanes

41st Annual Women’s Only Fishing Tournament Comes to Hackensack

Common Ground: Biking in the Brainerd & Cuyuna Lakes Area (Part 2)

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

LK Rock said

Thank you for informing the public about this. It has been on my mind for a lon... Read More

Janice Tollis (@TollisJanice) said

My wife was diagnosed of Parkinson’s Disease at age 49. She had severe calf pa... Read More

David Eischens said

I was issued a citation today for fishing with out a State permit, but as a enro... Read More

jose ava (@joseavaa12) said

My symptoms started at the age of 46. My fingers on my left hand were stiff and... Read More

Latest Story

Official Red Lake Nation Election Results

Election results are in for the Red Lake Nation and many will move on to a run off election because some candidates failed to secure more than 50
Posted on May. 17 2018

Latest Stories

Official Red Lake Nation Election Results

Posted on May. 17 2018

Bog Remains on Beach at Legionville Safety Camp After Day 2 of Removal Effort

Posted on May. 17 2018

Special Education Costs Rise For Minnesota Schools

Posted on May. 17 2018

Dayton Rejects GOP-Backed Tax Bill As Session Wanes

Posted on May. 17 2018

Blackduck Baseball Getting Ready For Playoffs

Posted on May. 17 2018

About

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submit a PSA / Announcement
Submit a Calendar Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.