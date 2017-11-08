Destination Downtown Contest Final Three

“Destination Downtown is a community initiative that is all about downtown revitalization,” said Matt Kilian the Brainerd Lakes Chamber of Commerce President.

The first phases of the contest started back in July when 13 storefronts in downtown Brainerd were empty but 49 applicants had other ideas for that space.

“We narrowed down those 49 to ten. Those ten then worked with the small business development center and got a lot of coaching and a variety of other businesses helped as well. Now those were narrowed down to three and those three have presented to the judges like a shark tank style presentation,” Kilian said.

One of the businesses remaining would bring a new concept to Brainerd.

“For a micro-distillery we have 2 different licenses. We will be able to manufacture spirits on site and we will also be able to have a tasting room where we can feature the spirits that we manufacture,” said Lisa Desrocher the Co-Owner Brainerd Distilling Company.

Lisa is thrilled that the Brainerd Distilling Company is still in the running.

“It really was a surprise, Bill and I had this dream of owning our own business and when the contest came up it was a good opportunity for us to start exploring our idea and we never thought we would end up in the final 3,” Desrocher said.

Joining the top 3 is Brenda with her Purple Fern Bath company a bath and body boutique.

“The second part of the business is incorporating classes so people can learn how to do their own soaps, salts and bath bombs. Everybody loves bath bombs,” said Brenda Billman-Arndt the Owner Purple Fern Bath Company.

What is currently a hobby, Brenda soon hopes to make a downtown business.

“It’s a huge step up, absolutely a huge step up. I’m pretty excited about it. I’ve dreamt of owning my own business for my life time and I really feel like this is the right business at the right time,” Billman-Arndt said.

Of the remaining top 3 finalists in the destination downtown contest the only one with a current business in downtown Brainerd is the Last Turn Saloon.

“The business plan for the last turn saloon is to expand the size of the dining area and to add some meeting space as well as a micro brewery,” said Ed Matteson the Owner Last Turn Saloon.

Ed is hopeful about the future of this historic downtown location.

“I’m excited that they like my plan, just to have that pat on the shoulder, good job you are going the right direction is helpful,” Matteson said.

The winner will receive a community prize package worth more that $50,000 to jump-start their business or expansion.