Destination Downtown Considered A “Huge Success”

Clayton Castle
Dec. 6 2017
It’s been two weeks since the Purple Fern was announced as the winner of the Brainerd Lakes Chamber of Commerce’s Destination Downtown competition and now, Chamber President Matt Kilian is calling the competition a “huge success.”

In the video above, Kilian talks about the success of the competition, what the chamber learned through the experience, and the outlook of the Downtown Brainerd community.

