Destination Downtown Competition Kicks Off In Brainerd

What would you do with $50,000? Well, one lucky entrepreneur could be a $50,000 prize in a competition that kicked off today in Brainerd called Destination Downtown.

The competition will allow entrepreneurs an opportunity to create a business plan with professionals in the industry, as well as participate in a pitch, similar to that of the show “Shark Tank”. Finally, a winner will be chosen for a $50,000 prize towards opening their business in Downtown Brainerd.

The competition is an effort to revitalize the area, as well as attract the “someday” people – those who say they will someday open a business. Destination Downtown presents that opportunity.

Brainerd area community leaders believe that this competition could boost and drive the local economy for years to come.

The competition officially kicked off today, but two applications were submitted before the actual event, signaling an excitement around the future of the Downtown Brainerd revitalization.