Destination Downtown Brainerd Launches Podcast Focused on Micro-businesses

Lakeland News — May. 30 2022

The Destination Downtown Brainerd Coalition has launched a micro-business focused podcast as part of an initiative that the Brainerd Economic Development Authority outlined earlier this year.

In each episode of Mainstreet Matters, hosts Destination Downtown Coordinator Rylie Weber and Brainerd Mayor Dave Badeaux connect with micro-business owners and operators. Businesses with under five employees are experiencing a completely different kind of entrepreneurship, and this podcast has been designed to shine light on them. The first episode, titled “Mental Health and Mindset Expert Series pt. 1,” features business coach Paula Chapulis.

The podcast can be streamed on Amazon Music, iHeartRadio, and Spotify. It will cover other topics such as marketing, finances, and human resources. New episodes will come out biweekly and be approximately 20 minutes long.

