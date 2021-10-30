Destination Downtown Brainerd Coalition to Host Third Annual Spooktacular Event

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

To kick off Halloween weekend, the Destination Downtown Brainerd Coalition is ready to welcome back the one day event for the first time since 2019.

“We’re excited to be back this year with more in-person event and more community events,” Destination Downtown Brainerd Coalition Coordinator Rylie Weber said.

The event features a monster mash flash mob dance, trick or treating at downtown businesses, pumpkin painting and more.

The event is free to attend. It runs from 11 AM to 3 PM.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today