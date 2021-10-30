Destination Downtown Brainerd Coalition to Host Third Annual Spooktacular Event
To kick off Halloween weekend, the Destination Downtown Brainerd Coalition is ready to welcome back the one day event for the first time since 2019.
“We’re excited to be back this year with more in-person event and more community events,” Destination Downtown Brainerd Coalition Coordinator Rylie Weber said.
The event features a monster mash flash mob dance, trick or treating at downtown businesses, pumpkin painting and more.
The event is free to attend. It runs from 11 AM to 3 PM.
