Lakeland PBS

Destination Downtown Brainerd Coalition to Host Third Annual Spooktacular Event

Nick UrsiniOct. 29 2021

To kick off Halloween weekend, the Destination Downtown Brainerd Coalition is ready to welcome back the one day event for the first time since 2019.

“We’re excited to be back this year with more in-person event and more community events,” Destination Downtown Brainerd Coalition Coordinator Rylie Weber said.

The event features a monster mash flash mob dance, trick or treating at downtown businesses, pumpkin painting and more.

The event is free to attend. It runs from 11 AM to 3 PM.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Nick Ursini

Related Posts

Permits Still Available for Lake Bemidji State Park Firearms Hunt in November

Kim potter mugshot

Stiffest Charge Stands for Ex-Cop Who Killed Daunte Wright

Gov. Walz Visits Brainerd Lakes Airport as Part of Local Jobs and Projects Tour

Deer Hunters to See Changes to CWD Protocols as Hunting Season Approaches

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.