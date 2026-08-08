Aug 7, 2026 | By: Lakeland News

Despite Improvement, Much of Minnesota Still Seeing Significant Drought

minnesota drought monitor august 4 2026 full

Map: MN DNR

With such a dry start to summer, much of Minnesota has been seeing severe drought conditions.

After an updated drought monitor map was released on Thursday, Beltrami County Emergency Management put out a statement on how the northwest corner of the county has seen some improvement but that the drought is still very much ongoing. Minimal chances of rain are in the forecast, and the county says the area will not be making up much of the rain deficit, if any.

Other counties that continue to see severe droughts in the Lakeland viewing area include Cass, Hubbard, Wadena, northern Crow Wing and Aitkin, and all of the northeast region of the state.

With such dry conditions, the Minnesota DNR is still requiring burning permits, even though fire danger levels have reached Low to Moderate across Minnesota.

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