Despite a New Section, Brainerd Warriors Girls Tennis Off to Hot Start
A new section and new opponents have not slowed down the Brainerd Warriors tennis team so far. Since their loss to Foley on August 25, Brainerd has three shutout victories.
Six varsity point-scorers returned to the court this season after a shortened 2020 season, but Brainerd came into this season with more than just experience on its side.
While not much shifting has changed in terms of the lineup, some Warriors believe it’s the chemistry off the tennis court that has these Warriors near the top of the conference so far.