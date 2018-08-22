The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is holding a contest for the 2019 Minnesota Migratory Waterfowl Stamp. The contest opened Monday, August 20th and artists can submit their designs until Friday, August 31st at 4 p.m.

The waterfowl stamp will cost $7.50 with all revenue dedicated to waterfowl management and habitat work.

The gadwall is the only eligible species for depiction on the 2019 waterfowl stamp. Artists are also prohibited from using and photographs in their artwork.

Winning artists usually issue limited edition prints of the artwork and retain proceeds.

On Thursday, September 6th judges will decide the winner of the contest at the DNR headquarters in St. Paul.

To see more information on stamp contests, guidelines for submitting work and to sign up to receive regular email updates on the stamp contests, visit mndnr.gov/stamps. Contest guidelines are also available from the DNR Information Center by calling 651-296-6157 or 888-646-6367.