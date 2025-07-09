Jul 9, 2025 | By: Charlie Yaeger

Derecho Damage to Disc Golf Courses Curbs Play in Bemidji Area

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

patsy cline web ad

Lakeview Liquor Summer

Hearing Wellness

Related News

Sports

Hopkins Joins Bemidji State Football Staff as Defensive Line Coach

Sports

Bemidji Bucks Amateur Baseball Defeats Blue Ox 6-3

Sports

Bemidji Titans Legion Softball Splits Doubleheader with Red Lake Falls

Sports

Bemidji State Women’s Soccer to Celebrate Program’s 30th Season