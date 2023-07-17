Lakeland PBS

Deputy Struck by Vehicle in Pierz, Sustains Life Threatening Injuries

Mary BalstadJul. 17 2023

A vehicle stuck a Morrison County deputy late Saturday, causing life threatening injuries.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol report, Deputy Brady Pundsack, 26, of Flensburg sustained life threatening injuries while directing traffic on July 15. A Ford Edge, driven by an unnamed 17-year-old, struck Pundsack while traveling north on Highway 25. The incident happened at 11:31 p.m near Freedom Fest in Pierz and Highway 25.

Emergency personnel transported Pundsack to a St. Cloud hospital for treatment. There are no reports of alcohol involvement.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, Pierz Police Department, Little Falls Police Department, and Pierz Fire Department assisted on the scene.

By — Mary Balstad

