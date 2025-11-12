Deputy Fatally Shoots Suspect in Bagley After Attempted Arrest on Warrant

One man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in the city of Bagley today.

The Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office reports at around 12:15 p.m. at the Bagley Cenex convenience store, a Clearwater County deputy attempted to take a man into custody on a felony warrant for his arrest. The suspect resisted, and after a physical altercation with the deputy, he was able to flee the scene.

A chase ensued, and the suspect’s vehicle was stopped after driving into the yards of the two residences. Once stopped, deputies and officers attempted to get the man out of the vehicle.

The suspect discharged a weapon at them that fired a flare-type projectile. A deputy then fired their weapon, striking the suspect. Lifesaving measures were performed on the man, but he died at the scene.

During the incident, one deputy sustained a minor injury, and body cameras were worn and activated. The Minnesota BCA was called in to investigate and are on the scene.

No names are being released at this time.