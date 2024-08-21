Deputy and K-9 Credited with Meth Arrest in Morrison County

Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen is crediting a deputy and the deputy’s K-9 for a recent arrest that he says took a significant amount of drugs off the streets.

Sheriff Larsen commended Deputy Brady Pundsack’s vigilance and the deputy’s partner Diesel for their efforts, which led to the discovery and seizure of over five ounces of methamphetamine.

The press release says during a traffic stop near Cushing around 2 a.m. on Tuesday, the deputy became suspicious of potential illegal drug activity. Pundsack deployed Diesel around the vehicle, and the K-9 alerted him to the presence of narcotics within it. Deputies later conducted a search of the vehicle and located multiple hypodermic needles and five ounces of packaged methamphetamine.

The driver was identified as 27-year-old Reba Lego of Grand Forks, North Dakota. The passenger of the vehicle was identified as 43-year-old Toni Myhre of Mahnomen. Both Lego and Myhre were taken into custody and are behind held at the Morrison County Jail pending formal charges.