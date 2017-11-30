Depth And Speed Will Lead Flying Warriors In 2017-18

The Brainerd/Little Falls Flying Warriors are flying high this season, off to a hot 5-0 start to begin the 2017 campaign.

The team finished 26-2 last season before falling in the section finals to Roseau. The girls say that preparation in the off-season is key to making a run this year.

Despite having to replace leading scorer Ally Smith from last year, the Flying Warriors feel that depth is a central strength of this team.

On the ice though, the speed of which the team flies up and down the ice is a force to be reckoned with.

The Flying Warriors return a number of players from last season, providing veteran leadership for a team poised to find its way to the state tournament.