Lakeland PBS

Department of Public Safety Begins “Click It or Ticket” Campaign

Chris BurnsSep. 17 2021

Cars are well equipped to provide many safety features in the event of a crash, but all of those safety features go out the window when a rider is not wearing a seat belt.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety will begin a ‘Click it or Ticket’ campaign Sunday, September 19, and it will run until the end of the month. This decision comes after the state has seen 68 Minnesotans die on the road directly from not wearing a seat belt in 2021, a 45% increase from this time in 2019.

Only 6.6% of Minnesotans don’t wear seat belts, but that group makes up more than 30% of fatal crashes in the state.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Chris Burns

Related Posts

Minnesota State Patrol Purged Messages After Floyd Protests

Turtle River Homicide Under Investigation

Update: Teen Driver Dead in Two-Vehicle Crash South of Brainerd

Sen. Michelle Benson Discusses Priorities in Bid for Governor

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.