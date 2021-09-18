Department of Public Safety Begins “Click It or Ticket” Campaign

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Cars are well equipped to provide many safety features in the event of a crash, but all of those safety features go out the window when a rider is not wearing a seat belt.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety will begin a ‘Click it or Ticket’ campaign Sunday, September 19, and it will run until the end of the month. This decision comes after the state has seen 68 Minnesotans die on the road directly from not wearing a seat belt in 2021, a 45% increase from this time in 2019.

Only 6.6% of Minnesotans don’t wear seat belts, but that group makes up more than 30% of fatal crashes in the state.

